Yorkshire rural groups have two weeks left to apply for £50,000 from The Prince’s Countryside Fund

Applications for grants from The Prince’s Countryside Fund, to help projects in the rural areas across Yorkshire, will need to be in soon - as they close on February 21.

The Fund gives out grants twice a year, and projects in rural areas can apply for funding of up to £50,000 in the spring round of funding.

Set up in 2010 by HRH The Prince of Wales, the charity aims to improve the prospects of viability for rural communities and farm businesses.

Every year the Fund gives out more than £1m in funding, and can support projects for up to three years.

The Fund aims to support projects that sustain rural communities, improve the prospects of viability for farm and rural businesses, or support aid delivery in emergency and build resilience.

Claire Saunders, Director of The Prince’s Countryside Fund said: “The 550 projects put forward to our Recharging Rural research last summer demonstrated the extraordinary breadth of ideas that communities use to build their resilience, many of which are grant can support.

“Our grants help to support a diverse range of projects often delivered by local organisations, such as training vouchers for young farmers, equipment for local abattoirs, overheads and staffing costs for farmer led networks, village shops and pubs, and development schemes for rural businesses.

“We give out more than £1m in funding each year and are very keen to hear from projects of all types in our rural areas.”

The Fund is particularly keen to hear from projects in the north east of England, as well as from all parts of rural Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, but all projects that meet the eligibility criteria will be considered.

Click here to find out more and apply.