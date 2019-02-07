Yorkshire's first distillery, near Scarborough, to host its own World Whisky Tasting event

After a sell-out Burns Night event, Yorkshire’s first whisky distillery is hosting a World Whisky Tasting event.

In anticipation of the launch of its first Single Malt Whisky later this year, the team at Hunmanby based Spirit of Yorkshire are showing their support of the world whisky stage with a tasting evening of award winning global whisky on February 15.

Spirit of Yorkshire’s Whisky Director, Joe Clark will curate the tasting experience that will include six drams: “Although we’re Yorkshire’s first ever single Malt Whisky distillery, we are also keen to support the world whisky scene and are giving guests the opportunity to come and try some of the best award winning whiskies from around the globe.

“We challenge you to put your nose and palate to the test as you follow us through a blind tasting of six award winning drams, with a bonus dram for those who can identify our own Maturing Malt amongst them.”

The event is from 7pm to 9.30pm on February 15 and tickets cost £15. They are available by calling 01723 891758 or online at https://www.spiritofyorkshire.com.

Also taking place at the Distillery’s Pot Still Coffee Shop is the Valentine’s Afternoon Tea, which is running from Thursday (February 14) to Sunday (February 17).