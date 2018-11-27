Yorkshire’s first malt whisky distillery, at Hunmanby, launches a fourth Maturing Malt

The team at Yorkshire’s first malt whisky distillery, in Hunmanby, has launched the last in the first series of Maturing Malts ahead of the first bottling of its premium single malt whisky in 2019.

Spirit of Yorkshire’s Distillery Projects 004 is a limited edition Maturing Malt and offers a taste of the maturing casks at the Hunmanby distillery.

The fourth expression of the distillery’s collectible spirits, DP004 is described as being ‘elegant, fruity and aromatic with notes of salted caramel, crème brûlée, toffee apple, honey roasted nuts, orange sherbet and five spice.’

Spirit of Yorkshire Whisky Director, Joe Clark said: “The Maturing Malts series evolved from positive feedback to samples of the maturing spirit that visitors enjoyed when touring the distillery.

“A year on from our first bottling, we have watched our spirit continue to develop and soften as oak and time deepens the aroma and flavour. Cask selection for DP004 has been a real voyage of discovery taking us through our 2016 cask fillings, many of which continue to advance at an astonishing rate.

“With each release of Maturing Malt, our spirit edges ever closer to its coming of age, and as the thirst for Yorkshire’s first whisky builds, so does our energy and determination to make the very best whisky we can.”

Available now, Distillery Projects 004, 46% ABV, is limited to 2000 individually numbered 70cl bottles.

The release is priced at £39.95 and can be ordered through the website (www.spiritofyorkshire.com) or from the distillery shop.

Spirit of Yorkshire is also home to the Pot Still Coffee Shop that serves a variety of home cooked food and hosts regular events including monthly Distillery Sessions and special events. Forthcoming events include Distillery Sessions with Jessica Lawson and Phil Simpson on 30th November and Friday Jazz and Blues with Alastair James on December 14 and 28.

Spirit of Yorkshire was launched in 2016 and is a collaboration between farmer and brewer, Tom Mellor from Wold Top Brewery and business partner, David Thompson.