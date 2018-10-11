Yorkshire's first whisky distillery wins runner-up prize at Rural Businesses Awards

Yorkshire's first whisky distillery has won a runner-up prize at the Rural Businesses Awards.

Spirit of Yorkshire came runner-up for Best Rural Start Up at the Amazon-sponsored awards, which were presented at a glittering ceremony in Bolton on October 9.

Based in Hunmanby, Spirit of Yorkshire was described as a true "field to bottle" distillery that creates employment and drives tourism to the area.

Also praised were its evening events programme and the Pot Still Coffee Shop serving locally sourced, home-made refreshments.

Speaking at the ceremony, David Thompson from Spirit of Yorkshire said: “As Yorkshire’s first whisky distillery, we are thrilled to have our intrepid spirit recognised by the Rural Business Awards. There was some tough competition, so we are proud to have been declared the runner up in the Best Rural Start-Up category.

"We’d like to raise a toast to all the great rural businesses here tonight, and to brighter things to come!"