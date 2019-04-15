Yorkshire’s own high flyers to take to the skies at Scarborough Armed Forces Day

With less than three months until Yorkshire’s largest Armed Forces Day event in Scarborough, organisers are delighted to announce this year’s fantastic air display line-up.

On Saturday June 29, the skies above Scarborough South Bay will be graced by the sights and sounds of a variety of aircraft representing generations old and new, featuring the RAF’s Typhoon, Spitfire and Tucano displays, Calidus Autogyro and a demonstration from HM Coastguard.

Calidus Autogyro

Yorkshire’s own Tucano Display Team, from No 72 Squadron, based at RAF Linton on Ouse, will be making their last ever visit to Scarborough before the Tucano is phased out of service in 2020, following a career of more than three decades in RAF service.

It's visit will be a real chance for spectators to be part of the aircraft’s history. Taking the Tucano to the skies will be Flight Lieutenant Liam Matthews and it will be the only public display by

the aircraft in Yorkshire this year.

Bringing the classic and unforgettable sound of the mighty Merlin engine will be one of the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) Spitfires, from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire.

Eurofighter Typhoon

The BBMF is a regular visitor to Scarborough, representing Yorkshire’s efforts during WW2 and this year will be commemorating the 75th anniversary year of D-Day.

It will be joined by the formidable sound of the Eurofighter Typhoon FGR4, of 29 Squadron, also based at RAF Coningsby, which will be flown by Flight Lieutenant Jim Peterson.

In addition to the RAF displays, there will be an appearance of the Calidus Autogyro, half helicopter and half aeroplane.

The unusual aircraft with its unique display by pilot Peter Davies is all set to be a great spectacle for the Armed Forces Day crowds.

The S-92 Helicopter from HM Coastguard working with Scarborough’s RNLI teams is expected to complete the air display line-up.

Rowena Marsden, Scarborough Borough Council Armed Forces Day Project Officer said: “Scarborough Armed Forces Day is one of the biggest and most popular annual events on

the Yorkshire Coast. The breath taking air displays are, for many spectators, the main highlight of the day and this year’s line-up will be no exception.

“More information about the exciting range of land based displays, parades and activities that make up the event will be made available in the coming weeks.”