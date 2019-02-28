Yorkshire tourist hospitalised after being served 'lukewarm' food in luxury Cape Verde hotel

A North Yorkshire woman whose stay at a Cape Verde hotel was ruined when she was hospitalised with serious gastric illness is among a number of holidaymakers who have called on specialist lawyers for help in their quest for answers.

Christine Bell, 48, from Slingsby, near Malton, began to suffer from diarrhoea, vomiting and a fever towards the end of her two-week stay at a five-star hotel on the island in July 2018, with the symptoms proving so severe that she required hospital treatment on the island.

Christine Bell, from Ryedale, fell seriously ill on holiday in Cape Verde and has now taken legal action

On her return to the UK she also needed regular appointments with her GP as she has continued to battle the illness.

Christine is among nine holidaymakers who have instructed Sheffield law firm Irwin Mitchell’s specialist International Personal Injury team to investigate medical issues related to stays at the same hotel last year.

The hotel on the paradise island, which lies in the Atlantic off the north-west African coast, offers 24-hour, all-inclusive dining with themed buffets and a la carte restaurants including a steakhouse.

Jatinder Paul, a senior associate solicitor at Irwin Mitchell who is representing the affected holidaymakers in this case, said:

“We are hugely concerned by the accounts provided to us by our clients regarding their stays at the hotel last summer and are already working to develop a clearer picture of the issues that they faced.

“Cases like this are an important reminder of how gastric illness can have huge consequences, often ruining precious time abroad and also having a lasting impact when sufferers return back to the UK.

“We are determined to ensure that our clients’ voices are heard in relation to these reported problems and we will support them every step of the way as they try to gain answers and justice regarding what happened.

“We are advising a growing group of holidaymakers caught up in these problems. As part of our investigations we would like to hear from other guests who may have information about conditions at the hotel.”

Christine’s holiday at the luxury complex began on July 11 and it was around 10 days later when her symptoms first emerged.

She recalled:

“The illness was absolutely horrendous and I was really in a bad way. My final few days were completely written off and on the 24th it got so bad that I went to see the resort doctor.

“He said I needed to go to hospital and I was placed on an IV drip for several hours before being discharged with antibiotics. I was just stunned to see my holiday turn into this complete nightmare - it was just awful.”

She added:

“I had noticed some things which concerned me like food which I occasionally saw being served lukewarm and on a couple of times the glasses for drinks having a strange smell, but I honestly never thought that I was being placed at any risk of harm.

“I am so angry and frustrated that my holiday ended up the way it did and just feel I deserve some answers regarding what went wrong. While it is too late for me, I just hope no one else faces what I have been through.”