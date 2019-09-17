Yorkshire Water begin £1 million scheme to improve sewers in Lebberston

Yorkshire Water has started work on a new £996,000 scheme in Lebberston to replace 1.6km of highly-pressurised sewer pipe.

The pipe runs from Lebberston Sewage Pumping Station, to the south of Green Lane in the village to an area near Killerby in Cayton.

This is part of a £7.2 million investment by Yorkshire Water across the region to improve its sewage pipe network infrastructure.

Yorkshire Water Project Manager, Pamela Ajayi, said: “This is a vital upgrade which will add greater resilience to the network and give greater protection to the local environment.

“We will work as quickly as possible to minimise disruption.”

The company has undertaken environmental and ecology surveys to minimise its impact on the local environment and the scheme will be completed by March 2020.

The new pipeline will be laid close to the route of the existing pipe and although the company will do all it can to minimise disruption during this vital work, traffic management will be in place.

Two-way traffic lights will be in operation through part of September and October as ground investigations are completed. In November Yorkshire Water will begin laying the new pipe in the highway.

For health and safety reasons a road closure, with diversions will be in place via the A165 to Muston, A1039 between Muston and Saxton, the A64 and B1261 between Saxton and Seamer and the B1261 between Seamer and Cayton and Killerby.

Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times and customers’ services will not be affected.