Yorkshire Wolds Warriors Under-16s earn superb Yorkshire Cup 32-29 victory at Redcar

​The Yorkshire Wolds Warriors Under-16s played at Redcar RUFC in the inaugural Girls Yorkshire Cup on November 24.

​The Warriors, a team of girls from Scarborough, Whitby, Driffield, Malton, Pickering, Brid, Hornsea and Pocklington, started slowly and were soon 12-0 down.

The Warriors pack drove forward with wave after wave of attack, trying to find gaps in the Redcar defence, putting Redcar on the back foot. The Warriors pack drew in the Redcar defence and then the Warriors switched play from the forwards to the backs. Warriors’ fly-half Aleisha Owuor received quick ball from scrum-half Sophie Knaggs and then the back line moved the ball at pace until full-back Orla Hardcastle dived over for the Warriors’ first try. The conversion was missed.

Warriors took the game to Redcar.

Yorkshire Wolds Warriors Under-16s won 32-29 in their Yorkshire Cup game at Redcar.

An excellent team try came from the pack dominating the ball, drawing in defenders, pushing Redcar onto the back foot and then the back line were released.

Sprinting with ball in hand, the visitors moved the ball along the back line to full-back Orla Hardcastle to score her second try. No conversion.

The Warriors were now on top with captain Anabelle Drake and lock Sophie Shipley strong in defence, tackling low so the Redcar attack could not get through.

Then the ball came loose, fly-half Aleisha Owuor picked the ball off the ground and saw half a pitch of space to run into and strode through for Warriors’ third try, which was unconverted.

The ref blew for half-time with the Warriors 15-12 ahead.

After the break, again the ball came loose in open play, this time Knaggs collected the ball in her own half and weaved through the Redcar attempted tackles and outpaced the Redcar defenders to score the Warriors’ fourth try. No conversion.

The Warriors kept the pressure on, front row Esther Wallace, Rebecca Ward and Courtney Byerley driving the ball forward. Then at the base of the ruck Drake picked and went, and popped the ball to lock Jess Cook who crashed over for the Warriors’ fifth try, which Owuor converted with an excellent kick.

Redcar came straight back at the Warriors, there was a scramble and the ball came loose.

The Warriors moved the ball along the back line into space and winger Daisy Lamb sprinted from her own half around the Redcar defence, evading potential tacklers from the back line to score the Warriors’ sixth try.

The score was now 32-12 to the Warriors, but credit to Redcar, they did not stop, and scored the next try and then the Warriors gave away penalty after penalty until the referee gave a penalty try and conversion.

Warriors Centres Olive Pinkney and Layla White kept tackling in the midfield but then Redcar got through with fingertips on the ball to secure another try.

There was two minutes left with the score at 32-29, but Warriors held on for the win.

Scarborough RUFC Girls Rugby U12s, U14s, U16s & U18s have Clustered with Driffield RUFC and Malton & Norton RUFC to form the Yorkshire Wolds Warriors.

Scarborough Girls Rugby train on a Thursday evening 5.45pm to 7pm so if there are any girls that would like to come and try out rugby then please get in touch with Scarborough Rugby on 01723 357740.

The girls do not have had to play rugby before. It is for all sizes and ability and is great for fitness. It is also a great way for girls who like sport to socialise with other girls who like sport.