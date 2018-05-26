Yorwaste helps pair into jobs  at Seamer Carr

A scheme which helps people with disabilities to gain work experience has paid dividends for two Scarborough men, who now have permanent roles working for waste management company Yorwaste.

Last year, Yorwaste provided work experience – through North Yorkshire County Council’s supported employment service – for Andrew Welbourne and Daniel Chaplin.

Andrew, 30, and Daniel, 29, work at Yorwaste’s Material Recycling Facility at Seamer Carr, where they work separating recyclable materials.

The pair impressed so much that Yorwaste recommended them to the employment agency, GI Group, who provide their staff and Andrew and Daniel now have permanent, paid roles at Seamer Carr.

Another man, Ricky Twose, has now also been referred to Yorwaste and is currently undertaking his work experience.

Andrew said: “I initially did two days a week as I wanted to get used to the work but after Christmas I added another day and I really enjoy it. The guys I work with are great and I would like to thank Yorwaste for giving me this start.”

Iain Ferguson, Yorwaste’s Seamer Carr Site Manager, said: “Andrew and Daniel were more than worthy of becoming paid staff, so we are delighted they have remained with us after their work experience ended.”