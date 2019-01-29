You beauties! Scarborough students reach regional finals

Students at The Academy have held their annual hairdressing, make up and beauty competitions at the Academy on Roscoe Street, Scarborough.

Students and apprentices at The Academy competed for a place in the AHT Regional Heats in Gateshead next month. Those who are placed at the regionals will go through to the national finals in Blackpool in March.

Among the categories were ladies’ evening style, men’s cut and finish, 1940s make up and fantasy make-up as well as ladies’ cut and blow dry.

The Academy is a private training provider funded by the government (ESFA) and is based on Roscoe Street in Scarborough and in Norton.

Academy students enter these competitions each year as part of their City & Guilds Level 2 and 3 qualifications in hairdressing, beauty, make up artistry and barbering.

As a specialist hair and beauty training provider, The Academy works in partnership with local schools, Scarborough 6th form college, The ESFA and YH Training alongside many salons and employers in Scarborough, Whitby, Ryedale, Driffield and Bridlington.

Lindsay Burr MBE, Academy Director, said: “Each year our students work so hard to achieve this high standard.

“It is a real credit to all who train and support these students from salon owners to academy tutors and all friends and family members who are involved on competition day.

“Good luck to all at the next stage.”