Young enterprise final victory for Sixth Form team

Students from Scarborough Sixth Form have been crowned Best Overall Company at the Scarborough Young Enterprise Area Final.

The final, held at Scarborough TEC, celebrated students who have set up and run a company over the academic year as part of the Young Enterprise Company Programme, supported nationally by HSBC.

Three teams from Scarborough competed across a number of categories, including teamwork and customer service with a prize for each.

The winning team, Powryd from Scarborough Sixth Form and runners up Aware from St Augustine’s School, will go on to represent the Scarborough Area at the Young Enterprise North Yorkshire County Final in York on Wednesday, May 8.

The overall winner will represent the county at the Yorkshire and Humber finals in June.

The winning team, Powryd, created and sold portable phone chargers after identifying a problem with their phones running out of charge regularly.

This led to them branding lanyards to attach them to and making sales both at college, online and with Castle Howard.

The companies were judged by a panel of experienced business owners.

The judges also awarded the teamwork award to students from St Augustine’s School and the customer service award to students from Scarborough TEC.

Michael Mercieca, chief executive of Young Enterprise, said: “Reaching the Company Programme Scarborough area final represents an inspirational journey with many months of hard work, teamwork, creativity and resilience; congratulations Powryd.

“The experience and skills students from every team will have developed will stay with them for many years to come and we are encouraged by our research which shows that 94% of Company Programme alumni go on to education, employment or training – 5% higher than the national average.”

Ian Stuart, HSBC UK CEO, said: “HSBC has supported the Company Programme for the last 32 years with colleagues across the UK volunteering their time and expertise.

“The Company Programme is a great way for young people to prepare themselves for the future world of business.”