Young Flynn makes York City debut

Scarborough-born youngster Flynn McNaughton made his senior debut for York City on Tuesday night in their 2-1 North Riding FA Senior Cup win against Boro Rangers.

The 17-year-old striker, who is the son of former Scarborough FC defender Michael McNaughton, played the full 90 minutes as Martin Gray’s team progressed into the semi-finals of the competition.

A delighted Flynn said: “It felt amazing to make my debut and was obviously a dream come true.

“I’ve been waiting for that night for a long time and it felt very special.

“It was a really tough game because the opposition were really up for it and we knew it would be a battle, but we dug in well and got the result which is the most important thing.

“I don’t think making my debut would have been the same if we hadn’t got the result.

“I’ve come a long way in the past year and it’s great to have that acknowledged.

“I’ve still got a long way to go though to say I’ve ‘made it’ in the game so I won’t be resting now.”