Young keepers hit the path to the first team

Scarborough Athletic player-goalkeeper coach Tom Morgan is delighted by the progress of two young stoppers from the club’s youth set-up.

Tom Cammish and George Hughes from the Boro Under-17s side have been attending training with the senior side to be put through their paces by Morgan and first-team keeper Tommy Taylor.

Former Halifax Town and Farsley custodian Morgan said: “We have been told by the coaches in the youth set-up that they have been doing very well and so they have been given the opportunity to come in and work with us.

“We are hoping this gives them the opportunity to progress as keepers and we will also be able to assess them and give them any help they need.

“With the club moving back to Scarborough it is so important that younger players are moved through and given their chance to impress if they are doing well in their age groups.

“You do need your pathway for the homegrown talent and you can see how much they love it when they are down.”

Having spent just a handful of sessions with Cammish and Hughes, Morgan is predicting big things.

He added: “Looking at the pair of them, their attitudes have been top notch, they are willing to learn and listen, which is very important.

“Both of them have got something and we are enjoying working with them, Tommy has already given me some good feedback on them.

Taylor said: “George is already taller than me at 16 and has shown he’s got all the attributes to do well as a goalkeeper when he’s older. Tom’s got a great pair of hands and has played plenty of football over the last year to help him learn more about his game and what to do in certain situations during matches.

“They’re both great lads and I’ve enjoyed passing on a few tips to improve their skills in our training sessions. We tend to work separately to the rest of the players to do some specific goalkeeping work, so they’ve both been able to join in the drills and see the kind of things we work on.

“I first worked with Tom Morgan as a 16-year-old when he coached me as a young keeper at Garforth, so I’ve been there and know how much you can learn from other goalkeepers.

“It’s been nice to pass on some tips to the lads that they can take into games and put into practice on the pitch.”

l Boro will be holding a society members fans forum at the Flamingo Land Stadium on Friday night from 7pm.

The event will be strictly for trust/society members only, though fans may register as a trust/society member on the night from just £15 per year.

Boss Steve Kittrick and the club’s board will be there to answer questions.