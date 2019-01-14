Young music lovers can see concert for free

Some of classical music’s timeless favourites, including Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, feature in Scarborough Symphony Orchestra’s next performance on Saturday, February 9.

The concert is open to all but the whole evening’s programme has been specially selected from works currently being studied by both GCSE and A level music students. Pupils across Yorkshire are being offered free entry to both final rehearsal at 2pm and concert at 7.15pm.

“This is a golden opportunity for young people, who may never have been to an orchestral concert before. They can experience, live, a full orchestra rehearsal and performance of works that are very accessible to young people, and especially those who are studying them for music exams,” said the orchestra’s musical director, Shaun Matthew.

The Four Seasons are probably the most famous of Baroque concertos. Nigel Kennedy’s recording sold more than two million copies to become one of the best-selling classical albums in history.

The guest solo violinist in Scarborough will be Dania Alzapiedi - her third appearance with the orchestra. She has held leading roles with many major UK orchestras and is now achieving great success as a freelance musician.

The concert also includes Haydn’s Symphony 101, better known as ‘The Clock’ (because of the “ticking” rhythm throughout the second movement). The evening ends with Variations on a Hungarian Folksong, ‘The Peacock’ by Kodaly, one of the most recent of that country’s long line of important and inspiring composers.

The concert takes place at the Queen Street Methodist Hall in Scarborough at 7.15pm. There will be a free pre-concert introductory talk about the music starting at 6.30pm.

Admission is £11 (£9.50 for concessions). Entry for children up to 16 and full-time students is free.

Advance tickets can be purchased direct from Revolutions Music in Huntriss Row, Scarborough, or The Art Café in Whitby, as well as through the orchestra’s website: www.scarborough-orchestra.co.uk or at the door on the night.

More information for schools and students wishing to take up the offer to attend the rehearsal or concert is available from tony@tonyturner.co.uk