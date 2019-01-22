Youngsters get The Big Picture as part of Tour de Yorkshire drawing competition

As part of events leading up to this year’s Tour de Yorkshire in the Borough of Scarborough on Saturday 4 May, an exciting drawing competition is being launched for local children in Key Stage Two, aged seven to 11 years old.

Entrants in the competition, which sees Animated Objects Theatre Company working in collaboration with Scarborough Borough Council, are being asked to draw a picture on a theme of ‘Riding your Bike’ or ‘The Bicycle Race’.

The winner of the exciting competition will have their drawing expanded to the size of two double decker buses to feature in a giant piece of land art.

Eight additional shortlisted pictures will also feature in the frame of the artwork.

On the day of the Tour de Yorkshire in Scarborough, which this year will host both the overall finish of the Asda Women’s Tour de Yorkshire, as well as the Stage Three finish of the men’s race, the land art will be placed in the grounds of Scarborough Castle.

The location on the headland, between the town’s south and north bays, is a prime spot for aerial television shots of the race and therefore presents a fantastic opportunity for the land art to be seen by millions of people around the world watching on television.

Prior to the Tour de Yorkshire weekend, the giant artwork will go on tour to schools and towns along the race route in late April and early May.

More than 4,000 competition forms have already been distributed to schools throughout the borough to encourage entries into the competition, although children can enter separately if they wish by going to www.animatedobjects.co.uk to download a competition form.

All competition entries must be posted or handed in to: Animated Objects Theatre Company, Tour de Yorkshire Competition, Woodend Creative Workspace, The Crescent, Scarborough, YO11 2PW.

The closing date for the competition is Friday February 15.

Late entries will not be considered and competition entries cannot be returned once submitted.

Dawn Dyson-Threadgold from Animated Objects said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for young people throughout the borough to get involved with the Tour de Yorkshire and have their artwork showcased on the world’s cycling stage.

“As with past projects of this kind, it is an extremely effective way of engaging with many in the community, reaching a wide number of people to gain a momentum and excitement ahead of the race in Scarborough on May 4.”

The project has been funded by Scarborough Borough Council as part of its Tour de Yorkshire-themed community engagement programme.

Janet Deacon, Scarborough Borough Council Tourism and Corporate Marketing Manager, said: “We are delighted to be working with Animated Objects Theatre Company on the development of this large scale community arts project as part of the Tour de Yorkshire event.

“One of the key aims of the event is to engage with as many people as possible within the community to highlight the benefits of cycling and bring many different community groups together to engage with the event through creativity.

“I cannot wait to see this year’s creation!”