Given the parlous state of the council’s finances, why has a £30,000 steel replica of a coble fishing boat been commissioned?

Surely, the best tribute to the brave men who have for generations risked their wellbeing in all weathers is to see the present day fishermen carrying on the tradition.

The money could be better utilised in the town.

If Cllr Mike Cockerill thinks a replica is needed, perhaps he should foot the bill out of his own pocket.

Mr and Mrs Yates

West Vale, Filey