Age of a child is irrelevant in grieving process

Re the article ‘Helping hand for grieving parents’: I bought The Scarborough News dated August 9.

The article was about trying to pass a bill so grieving parents can get two weeks’ paid leave and hopefully more than two weeks off. Only when the child is 18 or younger.

Wendy Pratt, of Gristhorpe, lost her daughter eight years ago. I was sorry to read that. She was stillborn.

It is true that society has a very strange way of looking at grief. People don’t know how to deal with someone who is grieving the loss of their child.

I lost my son, Paolo, not long ago. He was 23 years old. Paolo wasn’t 18 or younger, but he was only a young man and my son.

So, if all the above was passed, would my son’s and my case be considered? Probably not! That doesn’t seem fair.

I haven’t had any financial help from anywhere since I lost Paolo. I don’t want anyone’s money. It won’t bring Paolo back.

Bereaved parents who lose their son or daughter, say a few years older than 18, wouldn’t be entitled to paid leave.

A mother, like myself, losing a son or daughter, at one year old, 10 years old, 18 years old or 23 years old, is all the same. The age doesn’t matter. It’s heartbreaking when it happens. It has broken me.

People should respect the grieving process. It’s the worst thing that can happen to you, believe me. It has made me very angry, when before I wasn’t.

I will grieve for my son, Paolo, for the rest of my life. No amount of time or money will help me.

I hope this bill, or whatever, gets passed and does help grieving parents.

Carla Rossi

Aysgarth Rise

Bridlington