Desperate need for parking on Scarborough seafront - and please avoid brutalism of the Brunswick Centre

Re Flamingo Land proposal: Personally, I do think that the foreshore lacks a place for younger children to be entertained within.

Encouraging gambling is not a lure I look fondly upon.

Whatever eventually arises, it is to be hoped that sensible consideration is given to the desperate need for parking of cars, either in the locale, or by making better use of the park and ride, which at the moment is clearly not fit in several measures but could be.

The architecture of any proposal should avoid the brutalism of the Brunswick Centre or any pastiche of the past as now we can have glorious stepped back buildings with soaring glazing, greenery-filled terraces and sedum-roof-cover.

Public space below, holiday flats above perhaps?

SA Longden

Park Avenue

Scarborough