Flamingo Land Coast - find a seaside town proposal that works in Scarborough

Over the past two weeks you have published the political and public views of the Flamingo Land Coast development.

Strange how very different they are.

The public who have bothered to make their views felt seem very much against the proposed development, the politicians are all for the development.

I note particularly the condescending tone of the council leader who states that ‘it exceeds the aspirations of today’s families’.

Would these be the same families who voted for him?

How does he know what their aspirations are?

I also note the comments from our local MP in response to the fact that it does not fit in with the surroundings.

He uses in comparison two examples to show that ‘modern’ and historical can work together.

Unfortunately both of his examples are from London.

Does he not realise that what works in London is not necessarily going to work in Scarborough? Has he any examples of seaside town developments that work?

I for one need much more information and hope this will be available when the public consultation takes place.

James Brown

Holbeck Avenue

Scarborough