Flamingo Land Coast is just what Scarborough South Bay needs to increase tourism

We live in Leeds and have taken one week’s holiday at Scarborough for the past 11 years (with our children who are now grown up).

In my opinion (as a tourist) the Flamingo Land Coast proposal is exactly what the Scarborough South Bay requires.

This alone is the type of attraction that kids will want to travel to, because it is exciting and different to new tourists who have never been to Scarborough before, and tourists who visit once and want to return again.

The South Bay offers amusements, rides, bars and restaurants and attractions versus the North Bay which offers an alternative quieter option.

So the Flamingo Land Coast would not be ‘out of place’.

Surely we need an exciting attraction that increases the volume of tourists visiting Scarborough, to make it the number one resort in Britain.

The Flamingo Land Coast will certainly do that!

Steve Greensitt

Leeds