Give Flamingo Land a chance to develop Scarborough seafront site

With the ever popular increase with online shopping, there is no wonder that shops are closing down.

This is a trend that will not stop and we must accept that the town centres as we know and come to expect will not be there in the future.

However, Scarborough can embrace this as we have another attraction, the seaside, that will bring people to our town but this will only be if we pull our fingers out and deliver what people want.

It is alright planning for the Futurist development, the new cinema, new restaurants on North Bay etc, but we all know these are just talk and there is very little chance of all, if any, coming to fruition.

Instead we will be left with eyesores to blot the landscape.

How long is the old indoor swimming pool going to stand boarded up?

How long will the Futurist stay empty?

How long before we see the horrible boarding around the outdoor pool site removed, revealing a new development?

And how long before we see the zoo and marine land regenerated with something new?

Not in most people’s lifetime if we carry on the way we are doing.

Let’s crack on, give Flamingo Land their chance to set the wheels in motion, encourage further investment, pressurise Benchmark to fulfil their promises quickly or find someone that will.

David Sanders

Pinewood Drive

Scarborough