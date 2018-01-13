Letter: Plastics: need for incentives

I fully support your campaign to “Halt Killer Plastics” but what about the role of government too?

While a motion can be passed by local government, it will have no teeth unless central government has a policy backed by enforcement.

Greenpeace (online petition) are campaigning against Coca Cola.

Other countries such as Germany and Canada have returnable bottle schemes, so there is a model that works.

People of my generation will remember that all bottles (mainly glass) would be returned for money back, which supplemented kids pocket money.

The public would back a scheme if an incentive was given.

Tom Farrell

