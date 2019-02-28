Post Office will leave one big empty building in Scarborough - soon there will be hardly any shops left

The Post Office going into WH Smith in my mind is not practical, it’s too small so will get really busy and don’t forget wheelchairs and people with frames etc.

So that’s one big empty building coming, then the closure of two more shops, Ponden Mill and Yorkshire Linen, soon there will be hardly any shops at all.

We’ve already got lots of empty shops.

Then onto an even bigger issue, that of the Futurist site, not a good prospect at all.

Heaven forbid the council or Flamingo Land has even asked what the poor devils, who have properties that were behind the Futurist, think.

I don’t think they will be too pleased with the plans.

Why not have the cinema there?

Carol Rollinson

Cromwell Terrace

Scarborough