Scarborough Hospital under scrutiny - but we say it’s first class!

I felt I must write about the excellent care we received recently over a busy weekend at Scarborough Hospital.

My wife Elaine fractured her ankle on a Saturday morning and we received a full range of excellent hospital services, with firstly the urgent care team, then radiology (x-ray), followed by the assessment team who then found Elaine a bed on Holly Ward.

The ward nursing team were very responsive, caring and professional.

We then, on the Sunday, had very courteous and informative discussions with consultant anaesthetist and orthopaedic surgeons who proceeded to deliver expert surgery, supported by a dedicated theatre team.

Everyone we came into contact with provided the very best of care for Elaine and were very happy in their work.

Given the recent scrutinies related to York Hospital’s Foundation Trust and its sustainability of a full range of hospital services on the coast, I have to say the Scarborough Hospital service is first class and is in safe hands with all the management and staff based there.

A huge thank you to everyone.

Paul Carney

High Street

Burniston