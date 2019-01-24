Scarborough people deserve better than delays in North Bay leisure attractions

When Alpamare waterpark opened in July 2016, after several delays, it was promoted by the developer, Benchmark Leisure, and Scarborough Council as the town’s ‘Premier Visitor Attraction’.

Two and a half years later it seems like it could be a £9m publicly funded white elephant.

Will the Scarborough taxpayers’ loan ever be repaid?

Despite featuring on Alpamare’s website and publicity map of the waterpark since July, 2016, the wellness spa has still not been completed and opened.

Why has it taken such a long time?

There have been a series of delays to Benchmark Leisure’s timetable for the North Bay - multiplex cinema/restaurants/apartments complex (originally scheduled for autumn 2018, then Easter 2019, now spring 2020).

The latest planning application has fewer cinema screens and restaurants but more private apartments.

Can Benchmark Leisure realistically build the cinema/restaurants/apartments complex in one year?

Is Benchmark Leisure guilty of over-promising and under-delivering?

Scarborough residents and visitors deserve better.

Alison Brown

Ryndle Walk

Scarborough