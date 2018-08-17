Success of Seafest is thanks to team effort

This year’s 20th Seafest Festival of the Sea was staged within Scarborough Harbour and included seafood cooking, maritime exhibitions, music, real ale, visiting vessels etc and brought together the RNLI Flag Weekend, Sea Cadets, fishing organisations and trusts.

Whilst bearing in mind commercially we try not to clash with other traders of the area, we as a group have to be self funding and rely totally on sponsorship/exhibitors’ fees but continue to link with the sea, both past and present.

I would sincerely thank the Steering Group Team - Rowena, Bob, Chris, Dawn, Irene. Carl and Ryan together with the tombola group helpers, performers, exhibitors and stewards, Scarborough Harbour staff and Scarborough RNLI management and crew, Welcome to Yorkshire, civic amenities staff etc. Special thank you to the Mayor and Mayoress of the Borough of Scarborough and The Scarborough News for their excellent coverage of the event.

Ryan, our music co-ordinator, through Acoustic Gathering, once again brought together some excellent music over the three days, the Seafood Theatre, sponsored by Scarborough Hospitality under the supervision of Irene and the leading chefs of our region, who gave of their time to provide continuous captivating seafood demonstrations over the two day period - sincere thanks to you all.

Thanks to Scarborough Maritime Heritage group for their excellent exhibition, Coble and Keelboat Society, Jubilee Sailing Trust, Great Yorkshire Brewery and other exhibitors. Also thanks to the Rev Richard Walker and organist Graham Brownridge from St Mary’s Church for officiating at the Sunday ‘Blessing of the Boats’ service, complimented by Scarborough RNLI, Scarborough Sea Cadets and representations of Royal and Merchant Navy. Thanks also to Mal Nicholson with his HMS Pickle, together HMS Example and Explore.

Our sincere thanks to all our many sponsors including the North Yorkshire County Council Locality Budget, Scarborough Hospitality, together with my special thank you to the traders of the South Bay and Town, Chamber of Trade, hotels and residents for once again helping me with the sponsorship of our spectacular South Bay firework display by Phoenix Fireworks, which was filmed and projected throughout the country. Not forgetting Imaginative Icing for producing the magnificent 20th anniversary two-piece cake, one of which was shared amongst exhibitors and volunteers with the main cake being donated to the Rainbow Centre.

We now look forward to our 2019 (21st festival) and would welcome new sponsors, exhibitors and volunteers.

Janet Jefferson

Chairperson

Seafest Steering Group