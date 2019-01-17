Villages of Burniston and Cloughton ‘completely ignored’ by bus service

With regards to the column in The Scarborough News (January 10) with regard to bus service Scarborough to Whitby by Arriva X93.

I don’t know who allocates how many buses serve different areas on the route referred to above.

The villages of Burniston and Cloughton have been completely ignored since the Scarborough and District service was withdrawn in 2018.

The only service is the X93 but why have the powers that be taken the service to Burniston and Cloughton, when we witness the numbers of Scarborough and District buses (9, 9A, 8) etc running to Scalby village then following each other back to town?

I have travelled more than 60 years to school in town and regularly since to cricket, rugby etc on this service and the doctor’s surgery.

A Readman

Mill Lane

Cloughton