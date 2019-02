Progress is vital, of course ... but how many of you long to have some of these old favourites back, all of which have gone in the past 30 or so years ?

1. Floral Hall Our main, first image shows Water Splash World, later Atlantis, in 1990. This one is the Floral Hall, now the site of Scarborough Bowls Centre.

2. Futurist Theatre The showbiz greats and the top bands of the day played here, including The Beatles twice.

3. Mr Marvels Lots of fun at the top of the hill ... firstly Zoo and Marineland, it later became Mr Marvels.

4. Kinderland The children's activity park in the North Bay finally closed in 2007.

