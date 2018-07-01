Your views on neighbourhood policing wanted

Scarborough and district residents are being asked for their views on neighbourhood policing in North Yorkshire.

Are you aware of your local police officers?

Do you feel well informed about their work in your community and know how to contact them?

People need all kinds of support from their police force – and their views are needed.

To find out if you are satisfied with the service from your neighbourhood policing team, police and crime commissioner Julia Mulligan has launched a survey to find out what people think about the local service they are receiving from North Yorkshire Police.

There are 27 local neighbourhood policing teams in North Yorkshire and the City of York, made up of inspectors ,sergeants, constables, PCSOs and multi-agency partners and volunteers.

The Rural Task Force, North Yorkshire Police’s dedicated rural crime team, also forms part of neighbourhood policing.

The survey, which is being conducted just over one year since changes were made to the structure of local policing, can be filled out online at www.telljulia.com.

The crime commissioner said: “About 12 months ago, changes were made to the make-up of neighbourhood policing teams.

“I am keen to find out if these have been successful, and to know if people are satisfied with local policing – and as always, if people feel safe.

“The best way for me to do this, is to speak to residents and business, the very people who rely on their local PCSOs and officers to keep them safe.

“I would encourage anyone to take part and share their views, as I’d like as many people to respond as possible.

“Everyone deserves a say in the way their police force is run, and I will always take people’s views seriously, because it is vitally important that the public receives a good service.”