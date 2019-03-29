Youth hostel at Boggle Hole secured following work to improve access to Cleveland Way

A project that has reduced the risk of coastal erosion and will encourage greater numbers of visitors to a beautiful North Yorkshire cove has been officially unveiled.

The Boggle Hole Coastal Erosion Mitigation Scheme saw repairs to the existing access ramp up to the youth hostel.

The youth hostel at Boggle Hole.

This had been damaged by years of coastal erosion and wave overtopping which had caused health and safety risks and hindered access to the Cleveland Way.

A footbridge providing site access to pedestrians at high tide and a retaining wall between the hostel and site brook had also suffered significant damage.

However, following a £308,000 investment, the area has now been secured and visitors are expected to flock.

According to Simon Ainley, head of capital fundraising and partners at the Youth Hostel Association (YHA), the number of visitors per annum, which currently stands at 42,600, is expected to rise to about 60,000 in three years’ time.

It’s an increase of 40%.

He said: “Left untouched, the extent of the problems were such that it could have led to major disruption on the iconic Cleveland Way, negatively impacting visitor numbers and the local economy.

“It could have also forced the closure of YHA Boggle Hole, one of the busiest youth hostels in northern England.”

Works to improve the site saw a retainment wall built onto the cliff face, improved protection to the bridge structure and reinstatement of the foundations of the hostel and septic tank retaining wall.

Further work carried out by volunteers from the Environment Agency, North York Moors Park Authority, the YHA and National Trust improved the landscape of the area.

They refurbished the footpaths and built new steps on the Cleveland Way National Trail and planted native species on the embankments to bolster its stability.

The work was a collaboration of eight partner organisations – Cleveland Way National Trail, Environment Agency, National Trust, Natural England, North York Moors National Park, North Yorkshire County Council, Scarborough Borough Council and YHA (England and Wales) – who worked together on the design, funding and implementation of coastal improvements at the site.