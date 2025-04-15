Zac Hansen hits hat-trick as Ayton beat league champions Wombleton 5-2 in Victory Cup final

Zac Hansen hit a hat-trick as Ayton beat league champions Wombleton 5-2 in the Victory Cup final. Photo by Andy Stanton

​A Zach Hansen hat-trick steered Ayton to a 5-2 win against Wombleton Wanderers in the Newitts.com Beckett Football League Division One Victory Cup final at Pickering Town’s Mill Lane ground.

Ayton, who in the previous week lost to West Pier in the Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy final, began much more positively on Wednesday, writes Andy Stanton.

Though attack switched from end to end, Ayton found themselves two goals to the good within the opening 30 minutes through leading marksman Zac Hansen.

Wombleton were back in contention shortly before the interval as Keelan Simpson was adjudged to have been brought down in the box by the Athletic keeper, John Emmerson making no mistake from 12 yards.

Ayton were in no mood to let this one slip, and in the second half Jonathon Lorains tapped the ball home as it fell from the bar following a free-kick.

Ayton swiftly scored a fourth through Jake Sands before Hansen rounded things off with an individual goal, completing his hat-trick.

With 15 minutes remaining Wombleton hit back with a sharp finish from Luke McLaren, but Ayton stood firm.

Saturday brought better news for Wombleton as they won 5-2 at home to rivals Amotherby & Swinton, Wanderers toppling their opponents – who were playing their last league game of the season - from top spot and confirm themselves as Beckett League Division One champions, with three games still remaining.

The only league fixture in Division Two was a competitive affair at Broomfield Park as Fishburn Park Academy lost 3-2 at home to West Pier, with Rueben Mason and Taylor Humble the scorers for the Whitby outfit.

In the Division Two Panasonic Cup current leaders Heslerton lost 4-1 at home to Danby.

Harvey Clacherty, Mark Raw, Rhys Mould and Jack Allanson scored for the visitors, Tom Stockdale having given the Blues a third-minute lead.

Lealholm Reserves lost 3-1 in their cup clash at home to Goldsborough.

Sub Ben Clarkson hit a late consolation for Lealholm with Dom Ingham, Harry Starsmore and Ben Watson the Boro hitmen.