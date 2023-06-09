This month guests of all ages at the holiday park can enjoy free Potty Model-Making craft sessions. Participants will help to create a crew made of plant pots to festoon the former Friendly Forrester lifeboat, ready to celebrate its 70th anniversary.

Special trail maps have been printed with the support of Haven Thornwick Holiday Village. Fundraising maps cost £2 and are on sale at several local outlets, including cafes and local shops, with all profits donated to Flamborough Pre-School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly Newland, Thornwick Bay General Manger at Haven, said: “We are thrilled to get potty. We’re passionate about ‘giving back’ wherever we can and involving our team and holiday makers.

The Haven Park at Thornwick Bay will be holding free flowerpot model making sessions throughout June.

Most Popular

“When we were approached by the festival organisers we were more than happy to join in the fun, which has also included hosting three fundraising quizzes at our North Landing venue, helping the committee to raise funds for the event.”

The 2nd Flamborough Flower Pot Festival started on Saturday June 3 and has attracted many visitors to the East Yorkshire coast.

There are approximately 100 POTTY models around the village in 80 locations and the Festival has garnered much attention on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Monday June 5 Amanda White, a reporter for BBC Radio Humberside and Look North, spent two hours with Julie Sanders, Chairperson of the Festival.

Amanda White, from BBC Radio Humberside and Look North, visited the Flamborough Flower Pot Festival.

Ms White inspected a number of the amazing models, introduced herself to the the Pre-School Leader and some model makers, all whilst reporting live on the Radio and filming shots for TV.