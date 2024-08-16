7 in 10 women rely on beauty tips handed down by family

The beauty tips most likely to be passed down through the generations include never going to bed in make-up, moisturising daily - and not picking spots.

A study, of 2,000 women, found 68% swear by a piece of advice passed down from older friends or relatives, with ‘less is more’ when it comes to make up, and drink a glass of water each morning also among the top 40.

Others have sworn by the advice to pat their face dry instead of rubbing to avoid irritation and to wash in cold water to ‘close’ pores.

Now, 51% of today’s parents have themselves passed down some of the beauty knowledge they've inherited to their own children.

The research was commissioned by Vitabiotics Perfectil, whose spokesperson said: “Advice around staying hydrated, getting enough sleep and resisting the temptation to pick at blemishes is as true today as it ever was.

“We believe that beauty starts from within. When grandmothers and mothers share beauty tips with their children, it's more than just passing on knowledge.

"It can often bring back sweet memories of their own childhood and strengthens family bonds.

“These moments of guidance and care foster a sense of closeness and continuity."

Beauty advice is still very much a word-of-mouth phenomenon, with 46% of women surprisingly not relying on online sources at all for inspiration.

Family and friends are where most people turn (22%), followed by beauty professionals (21 per cent).

Other pieces of advice respondents had passed down to them include putting cucumbers around the eyes to reduce puffiness.

While 15 per cent were told to close their pores with a splash of cold water after cleansing, and 20% advised to be particularly gentle when removing make-up around the eyes.

Just over a tenth (13%) also shared the hard-won wisdom of testing new skincare products on a small patch of skin, before using them all over the face.

The research, conducted by OnePoll, also found 85% think beauty starts from within.

Perfectil’s spokesperson added: “True beauty is more than skin deep and starts with looking after your health and wellbeing from the inside out.

“Timeless beauty advice, classic brands and supplements are shared and passed down through generations, proving they stand the test of time.”

Top 40 handed-down beauty tips:

Never go to bed in make up Moisturise daily Don't pick at your spots, to avoid scarring Get enough sleep to prevent tired-looking skin When it comes to make-up, less is more Trim your hair regularly to prevent split ends Don't forget to moisturize your neck and décolletage Drink a big glass of water each morning to cleanse and rehydrate Gently pat your face dry with a towel instead of rubbing to avoid irritation Avoid using too much heat on your hair to prevent damage Remove makeup gently, especially around the eyes Use a lip balm to keep your lips soft and prevent chapping Put cucumbers on eyes to help reduce puffiness Choose a foundation that matches your neck to avoid a mismatched face Wash your face in cold water after cleansing to close pores. Rinsing hair in cold water to increase the shine Wear sunscreen/SPF protection every day, no matter the weather Use a cold spoon to reduce under-eye puffiness Use petroleum jelly to tame brows and moisturize lips Test skincare products on a small patch of skin before using them all over your face Never spend longer than 30 minutes in direct sunlight Exfoliate your skin regularly to remove dead skin cells Wear gloves on hands and socks on feet after putting cream on overnight Wear brown mascara for a less harsh look Apply blush to the apples of your cheeks for a natural glow Wash hair in beer to make in shiny Invest in a good quality eye cream Keep your makeup brushes clean to avoid breakouts Apply eye cream to reduce puffiness and dark circles Apply a heat protectant before using styling tools on your hair Brush your hair 100 strokes per day Head massages for hair growth Deep condition your hair weekly to keep it healthy and shiny Wrap hair in a warm towel to enhance a hair treatment Use a silk pillowcase to reduce hair frizz and skin wrinkles Use a facial mask once a week for deep cleansing Use a gentle, non-comedogenic cleanser to prevent clogged pores Exfoliate your lips using your toothbrush Use mayonnaise as a hair conditioner Use a primer before applying foundation for a smoother finish