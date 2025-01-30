Actor Danny Dyer has received a crash course in silver service from none other than the Banks' adored family butler Geoffrey from The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joseph Marcell, famed for his role as the beloved TV butler, stars alongside the Eastenders favourite in the tongue-in-cheek video.

Danny is forced to wrestle with bowties and set up afternoon tea as he learns the art of providing the personal touch from the master.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kicking off with a presentation, Danny is taught how to dress the part.

He then learns the key elements to becoming a perfect assistant – from going above and beyond to being on hand day or night.

The video was revealed to be a new campaign by Sky Broadband to highlight the importance of round-the-clock service and its 24/7 switching support service.

Danny learns the finer points of service | Joe Pepler/PinPep

“It’s all about serving up smiles and charm”

It comes after a poll of 2,000 adults revealed the top frustrations driving people up the wall and how they try to mitigate these – even if they don’t have a butler.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With queue jumpers (50 per cent), spam calls (47 per cent) and spotty Wi-Fi (41 per cent) featuring highly in the list of daily annoyances.

Danny Dyer said: “Turns out, I know my profiteroles from my crumpets, and who would've thought I'd make a right proper butler.

“It's all about serving up smiles and charm, which is what I’m all about.

“So, if your broadband provider is doing your head in, you need one that will be there night and day. Let’s ‘av it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

79 per cent would find it useful to have a 24/7 support system for switching your broadband provider | Joe Pepler/PinPep

Switching broadband is all too complicated

The study also found connectivity issues, like disruption to their internet service, are also having a detrimental impact on their days, according to 28 per cent of people. With this rising to 51 per cent of Gen Z and Millennials.

But went it comes to frustrating connections, 36 per cent admit to sticking with a poor broadband contract, with 31 per cent of these citing that the process is too complicated.

However, 79 per cent of respondents would find it useful to have a 24/7 support system for switching your broadband provider.

Amber Pine, managing director of connectivity at Sky Broadband, said: “We know how busy life can be and it can feel like there aren’t enough hours in the day, which is why we offer our new customers a 24/7 switching support service, so you can get help whenever it suits you.”