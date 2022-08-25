Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans of Disney+ can get excited as a plethora of top TV shows are set to be added to the streaming service in September.

It’s hard to pick the most anticipated shows and episodes added, with Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham journey continuing, and the second season of The Kardashians also set to arrive.

Movie classics such as The Great Showman, starring Zendaya, Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron will also be arriving.

Also taking place in September is Disney Day. Described online, Disney+ day is “an annual virtual event hosted by the Walt Disney Company to promote its Disney+, Hulu, and Star+ streaming services, featuring announcements of new feature films and television series from those services and produced by the Walt Disney Studios”.

It’s a day-long celebration that’s marked by a whole host of new shows, movies and more on Disney+, with a bumper set of new trailers to be released too.

Blockbuster movies such as Thor: Love and Thunder will arrive to celebrate the day.

Disney+ highlights in September

Welcome to Wrexham

Welcome to Wrexham details the purchase and stewardship of Wrexham AFC, by two Hollywood actors, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The show sees them deal with day to day life as club owners, such as interacting with the fans, the players and the drama of match day.

The Kardashians

Fans were devastated when the Kardashians announced they were leaving the reality TV scene, only to make a fairly swift return.

Season 2 will document their lives such as Kendall Jenner’s Tequila company, Kourtney’s wedding and all the intricacies of their hectic lifestyle.

Pinocchio

The 1940s classic has been remade into a live action film, starring Robert Downey JR and Tom Hanks.

Hocus Pocus 2

Three young women accidentally bring back the Sanderson Sisters to modern day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking havoc on the world.

How to sign up to Disney+

To sign up to the popular streaming service, you can monthly, which is £7.99 a month or £79.90 for the year.

It can be done on their official website , and takes less than 10 minutes.

Every film and series on Disney+ in September

Here’s every show, episode and movie to be added on Disney+ this September.

1 September

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 3

Welcome to Wrexham - Episode 3

7 September

High School Musical: The Musical: The series - Season 3 episode 7

Grid

Fearless - New Episode

9-1-1: Lone Star - Season 3 Episode 10

Solar Opposites - Season 3 - Episode 11

Merlin - 5 Seasons

8 September

Pinocchio

Thor: Love and Thunder

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder

Cars On The Road

Growing Up

Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 4

Welcome to Wrexham - Episode 4

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return

The Simpsons - Welcome To The Club

Frozen - Sing along

Frozen - Sing along 2

Tierra Incognita

Wedding Season

Mike - 6 new episodes

9 September

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

14 September

Fearless - New Episodes

9-1-1: Lone Star - Season 3 Episode 11

High School Musical: The Musical: The series - Season 3 episode 8 (finale)

Maggie

15 September

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 5

Welcome to Wrexham - Episode 5

Mike - Episodes 7 & 8

16 September

Mija

The Shape Of Water

21 September

Star Wars: Andor - Episodes 1, 2 & 3

Fearless - New episodes

Rookie Cops

9-1-1: Lone Star - Season 3 Episode 12

Super/Natural

22 September

The Kardashians - Season 2 - Episode 1

Welcome to Wrexham - Episode 6

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 6

23 September

The Greatest Showman

27 September

Reasonable Doubt

28 September

The Old Man - Episodes 1 & 2

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Season 2 - Episode 1

Star Wars: Andor - Episode 4

Fearless - New episode

9-1-1: Lone Star - Season 3 Episode 13

29 September

The Kardashians - Season 2 - Episode 2

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 7

30 September

Hocus Pocus 2

