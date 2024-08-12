Tourists top 'must dos' on holiday

Getaways typically include reading by the pool, sightseeing trips and picking up souvenirs to take back home. | SWNS

Holidaymakers say their ideal holiday includes seven local dishes, sipping on four cocktails and cooling down with five ice creams.

The study, of 2,000 adults, found three quarters (77 per cent) always enjoy their food and drink a little more while on holiday.

Getaways also typically include four sessions reading by the pool, five sightseeing trips and picking up four souvenirs to take back home.

While travellers will rack up nearly 80,000 steps over a week, or 11,305 steps daily, and squeeze in 11-activities, including day trips and sightseeing, snapping an average of 88 photos along the way.

It emerged the average holidaymaker is set to spend £1,203 per person on holidays this year - with 28 per cent starting to put money aside for their next break as soon as their last trip has finished.

The amount spent on travel, which includes airlines, accommodation, travel agencies and cruise lines, has gradually risen over the last few years, according to M&S Credit Card data, which also commissioned the research.

With travel spend up five per cent year-to-date vs the same period last year, and the number of travel transactions up by three per cent over the same period.

Nic Moran, from M&S Credit Card, said: “Holiday spending has continued to increase in recent years, with many of us prioritising time away, and experiences with family and friends, and it’s not just money that we’re investing, it’s also time, and effort spent making our trips the best that they can be.”

The research went on to find two thirds (66 per cent) say taking at least one main holiday in the year is a priority for them.

But they hope to take an average of three trips during 2024, with their main holiday lasting an average of nine days.

And as many as 71 per cent go as far as to say their main getaway each year is often one of the highlights of the entire 12-months, according to the OnePoll figures.

With 81 per cent stating that some of their favourite memories were made while on holiday.

Four in 10 say it’s ‘very important’ to start saving for a holiday early, with those who do so believing it helps spread the cost (62 per cent) and provides peace of mind (48 per cent).

And 44 per cent feel it gives them a welcome buffer for unexpected expenses, while 34 per cent feel it helps with more comprehensive planning.

Thorough research (48 per cent) was deemed the most important factor in planning a successful holiday, and 34 per cent selected careful budgeting.

But 33 per cent think being flexible with your plans is critical, according to the OnePoll.com figures.

Nic Moran added: "Planning a break is a priority for many of us, and it’s great to know that we’re a nation of planners.

“Making a plan, including a holiday budget, is a great way to help make your holiday spending go further, as well as ensuring that you’re well prepared so that you can spend more time relaxing on your getaway, when it comes around.”