Tripadviser names 25 best beaches in Europe and the world including four from the UK - full list
Tripadvisor has named the Best of the Best Beaches for 2023 as part of its annual Travelers’ Choice Awards - with four UK beaches named in the top 25 in Europe
Just four UK beaches made the cut in Tripadvisor’s best beaches list for 2023. Analysing the tens of millions of reviews submitted by travellers over the past year, looking at the quality and quantity of ratings for beach experiences, Tripadvisor revealed travellers’ favourite beaches of the year.
The world’s best beach, according to the Tripadvisor community, is Baia do Sancho, located on the volcanic island of Fernando de Noronha, just over 200 miles off the coast of Brazil.Eagle Beach in Aruba, was named No. 2 in the world, one of two Caribbean beaches to make it into the top 10. Jumping to the otherside of the world, Cable Beach in Western Australia made it into the top three in the world.
In Europe, Reynisfjara Beach, in Iceland, claimed the top spot with Praia da Falesia in Portugal and Spiaggia dei Conigli, on the islands of Sicily coming second and third. Four UK beaches made the European list, including Gorleston-on-Sea beach, Weymouth beach, Fistral Beach in Newquay and Bournemouth beach.
The British beaches are in good company, listed alongside Spanish, Greek and Portuguese coastlines to be crowned as some of the best in Europe. Tripadvisor features approximately 1 billion reviews and opinions on approximately 8 million establishments and locations.
Tripadvisor best beaches in the world 2023
- Baia do Sancho - Fernando de Noronha, Brazil
- Eagle Beach - Palm, Aruba
- Cable Beach - Broome, Australia
- Reynisfjara Beach - Vik, Iceland
- Grace Bay Beach - Grace Bay, Providenciales
- Praia da Falesia - Olhos de Agua, Portugal
- Radhanager Beach - Havelock Island, Andaman and Nicobar Islands
- Spiaggia dei Conigli- Lampedusa, Islands of Sicily
- Varadero Beach - Varadero, Cuba
- Ka’anapali Beach - Lahaina, Hawaii
- Siesta Beach - Siesta Key, Florida
- Driftwood Beach - Jekyll Island, Georgia
- Manly Beach - Sydney, Australia
- Seven Mile Beach - Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman
- La Concha Beach - San Sebastian - Donostia, Spain
- Kelingking Beach - Nusa Penida, Bali
- Playa de Muro Beach - Playa de Muro, Spain
- Playa Manuel Antonio - Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica
- Ipanema Beach - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Nungwi Beach - Nungwi, Tanzania
- Falassarna Beach - Falassarna, Greece
- Nissi Beach - Ayia Napa, Cyprus
- Playa Norte - Isla Mujeres
- Magens Bay - Magens Bay, St. Thomas
- Balos Lagoon - Kissamos, Greece
Tripadvisor best beaches in Europe 2023
- Reynisfjara Beach - Vik, Iceland
- Praia da Falesia - Olhos de Agua, Portugal
- Spiaggia dei Conigli- Lampedusa, Islands of Sicily
- La Concha Beach - San Sebastian - Donostia, Spain
- Playa de Muro Beach - Playa de Muro, Spain
- Falassarna Beach - Falassarna, Greece
- Nissi Beach - Ayia Napa, Cyprus
- Balos Lagoon - Kissamos, Greece
- Sotavento Beach - Costa Calma, Spain
- Plage du Sillon - Saint-Malo, France
- Iztuzu Beach - Dalyan, Turkiye
- Gorleston-on-Sea Beach - Gorleston-on-Sea, United Kingdom
- Praia dos Tres Irmaos - Alvor, Portugal
- Weymouth Beach - Weymouth, United Kingdom
- Playa de Ses Illetes - Formentera, Balearic Islands
- Tropea Beach - Tropea, Italy
- Sarakiniko Beach - Milos, Cyclades
- Kalamaki Beach - Kalamaki, Greece
- Praia Sao Rafael - Albufeira, Portugal
- Fig Tree Bay - Protaras, Cyprus
- Praia Da Rocha - Praia da Rocha, Portugal
- Fistral Beach - Newquay, United Kingdom
- Plage de Palombaggia - Porto-Vecchio, France
- Bournemouth Beach - Bournemouth, United Kingdom
- Kleopatra Beach - Alanya, Turkiye