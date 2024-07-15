Warning issued to Amazon Prime Day shoppers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Shoppers taking part in Amazon Prime Day have been issued an urgent last-minute warning ahead of the annual deal event.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many Amazon Prime customers are unaware that they could secure a free donation to their favourite good cause simply by using a little-known platform called easyfundraising.

This year’s top-rated deals include:

2-for-1 on the new Echo Dot, exclusively for amazon prime members

Shoppers taking part in Amazon Prime Day have been issued an urgent last-minute warning

50% off Amazon devices, from Ring Doorbells to Amazon Firesticks

Massive savings on movies and TV shows with Prime Video

However, by taking a few easy steps, shoppers can boost their purchases further with free cashback donations collected at no additional cost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Experts at easyfundraising say Amazon shoppers could even get a free £10 donation to their favourite good cause or charity if they sign up to Amazon Music.

If you’re planning on taking out a streaming subscription, this could add a bonus to your savings and your favourite good cause.

Other shopping can trigger a small donation as a percentage of what you spend back to your favourite good cause–it won’t cost a penny extra on your bill as the donation is paid by the retailer.

How does it work? Customers go to the easyfundraising website, find their favourite good cause to support, and then make a purchase with Amazon or any one of the 8,000 retailers listed on the platform to collect a free donation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Your new Echo Show, which features a vibrant 10-inch HD screen, built-in smart home hub, and improved speakers, could help a local scout group stay open, or a local sports club buy kit!

James Moir, the CEO of easyfundraising, says: “Amazon Prime Day is not only a great opportunity for shoppers searching for a great deal, it’s also a day where thousands could be raised for local causes!

“Amazon is a huge online retailer offering customers vastly different products. There has never been a better time to buy from them to find something that may put a smile on someone’s face."

“Before you go to the Amazon website, consider checking out the easyfundraising platform. On our website and free app, Amazon are one of the many brands offering customers free funding for good causes.

You can find out more on the easyfundraising website: https://www.easyfundraising.org.uk/retailer/amazon/.