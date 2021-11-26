Arket Black Friday sale 2021: the best deals of womenswear, menswear, kidswear and homeware

The brand has launched some discounts, and you can get up to 50% off items in every department.

Is Arket taking part in Black Friday 2021?

Arket have not officially said they are taking part in Black Friday sales 2021, however, they have been offering 50% off items site-wide for a few days and are also giving customers free delivery on all orders for a limited period.

The brand decided not to take part in the annual discount sales event last year, but they did take part in the 2019 event.

Then, they did their sale a little differently and instead of offering blanket discount deals across all products, they instead chose to cut the prices on items of certain colours on different days.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual sales event which always takes place on the last Friday in November - and so this year it is on November 26.

It began in America, but was first launched here in the UK over ten years ago. Every year, the sales get bigger and last for longer.

Some retailers launch their sales earlier in November, although some brands like Arket still wait until the dedicated day to launch their discounts both in stores and online.

Black Friday is followed by Cyber Monday which always takes place on the last Monday in November. As the name suggests, this is a day that is dedicated to online-only sales. This year it is on November 29.

Will Arket take part in Cyber Monday 2021?

Arket is yet to confirm whether or not they will take part in Cyber Monday this year, although it’s likely that they will keep their deals running over both days.

It is rare for retailers to opt out of Cyber Monday if they have taken part in Black Friday - and many keep their deals running for the full days and the weekend in between.

So, we can hopefully look forward to four days of great discounts.

What items are for sale on Arket right now?

Below is our round-up of some of the best products for sale on the Arket website right now.

On top of these great deals, you can also get free shipping on all items until December 16.

What else can I buy this Black Friday?

Cable Rib Top Cable Rib Top £28.00 Winter chic 5/5 Knitted in a figure hugging cable rib, thist top is made from blend of cotton bouclé and polyamide. It’s styled in a scoop-neck style with puff sleeves, detailed with scallop edges. It’s a classic look that will never go out of fashion so it will keep you cosy winter after winter. Was £55, now £28. Buy now

Oversized Quilted Coat Oversized Quilted Coat £75.00 Statement coat 4/5 This is definitely a statement coat. It’s apt that it’s named a quilted coat as wearing it will feel like being wrapped in the cosiest and warmest of duvets. The durable outer material is made from recycled polyester, so it’s an economical choice too. It is both water repellent, wind proof and insulating, but is still lightweight. Featuring a diamond-quilted pattern all over, the coat is styled with a hidden double-breasted buttoning and a matching belt at the waist for a clean-cut finish. Was £150, now £75. Buy now

Chunky High-Shaft Leather Boots - Was £190, now £95. Chunky High-Shaft Leather Boots £95.00 Beautiful boots 4.5/5 Crafted from leather and are designed with a pull-strap at the back and elasticated panels on the sides, these stylish boots are easy and comfortable to put on and pull off. The durable and thick sole ensures a good grip in variable weather conditions too so you can be ready for the rain, snow and ice. Buy now

Fluid Lyocell Shirt Fluid Lyocell Shirt £35.00 Every day shirt 4.5/5 Twill-woven lyocell gives an elegant drape to this beautiful everyday shirt. It features a button-up front and cuffs, a single chest pocket, and a box pleat at the back for a slightly more relaxed fit. Lyocell is a biodegradable fibre produced with pulp from sustainably planted eucalyptus and other fast-growing types of wood. Fabrics made with pure lyocell fibres have a smooth, silky feel and a cotton-like appearance so it will feel lovely and cosy and look smart. Was £69, now £35. Buy now

24-Hour Tote Bag 24-Hour Tote Bag £28.00 Stylish luggage 4/5 This tote bag provides both a stylish and spacious luggage solution. It’s part of the brand’s series of unisex weekend luggage and travel accessories. It has been designed to optimise the maximum permitted carry-on size on international aircrafts , because we can all hope for going on holiday again soon. The tote is made from a durable and water-repellent nylon shell fabric and trimmed with tonal straps. The measurements of the inner and outer compartments are customised to fit lots of items people typically travel with, such as computer, tablet, charger, passport and a paperback book. So you can have easy access and organisation for all of your goods, wherever you are going. Was £55, now £28. Buy now

Frill Jersey Dress Frill Jersey Dress £13.00 4/5 This stretchy dress features a glittery surface, so it can take your little one all through the day and in to any Christmas parties you may be attending as a family. Made from organic cotton blend, it’s cut to a comfortable long-sleeve style with a cut-and-sewn at waist and frill details so she’ll look super cute. Match with leggings and a cardigan for the ultimate autumn/winter outfit. Was £25, now £13. Buy now

Jersey Leggings Jersey Leggings £6.00 4/5 Speaking of leggings, these fantastic leopard print ones are a wonderful option for little ones. Cut from a single jersey fabric in organic cotton, they have an all-over print and adjustable elastics at waist. Now half price too. Bargain. Other colours and prints are available. Was £12, now £6. Buy now

Jersey Dungaree Jersey Dungaree £ 4.5/5 Did someone say super cute, because these sweet dungarees are just that. Dungarees don’t have to be just for summer, pair with a thick winter knit and some sturdy boots and they’re ready for adventures whatever the weather. Crafted from a jersey fabric made of organic cotton, they are soft and comfortable and will be gentle against their skin. A practical over-all-style featuring a pattern of yarn-dyed stripes. Snap button closure at front and two patch pockets at the back. Was £12, now £6. Buy now