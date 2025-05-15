You could join the robot lawnmower trend with these Amazon deals | Flymo

Robot mowers, cordless bundles and rotary classics are all reduced in Amazon’s latest lawn care sale – here’s what’s worth your money.

Who knew robot lawnmowers would be the garden gadget of the year? Once reserved for tech obsessives, these AI-powered machines are now seeing massive price drops — and they’re not alone. Cordless combos and classic rotary mowers are also slashed in price.

We’ve rounded up the best Amazon deals on grass-cutting gear right now, including some brilliant bundles and high-tech tools to help you tackle the lawn without breaking the bank.

Worx WG927E 40V Cordless Lawnmower & Trimmer Pack

A powerful Worx bundle ideal for medium gardens | WORX

This is a brilliant bundle for anyone with a mid-sized lawn. The cordless lawnmower uses Worx’s AUTO-IntelliCut technology to power through tougher grass, while the matching 20V trimmer makes edging easy. You get two 2.0Ah batteries and a dual charger included, and everything is part of the PowerShare system – so you can swap batteries across other Worx tools too.

Flymo Speedi-Mo 360VC Electric Rotary Lawn Mower

A mains-powered Flymo mower with a 36cm cutting width and 40L grass box | Flymo

This reliable rotary mower is ideal for smaller gardens. It has a powerful 1500W motor and a 36cm cutting width for quick results, plus a generous 40L grass box so you’re not constantly stopping to empty. The 12-metre cable gives decent range, and the bright orange finish means you won’t trip over it on the lawn.

Flymo Contour 500E Electric Grass Trimmer and Edger

Flymo Contour 500E grass trimmer with plant guard and adjustable handle | Flymo

If you’re after a simple trimmer that gets the job done, this 500W Flymo model is a strong choice. It’s got a telescopic handle, integrated edging wheel and a plant guard to protect your flowers while you work. With automatic double line feed and a lightweight feel, it’s easy to handle even for beginners.

Gardena smart SILENO Life Robotic Lawnmower

An intelligent robotic mower that maps, manages zones and avoids obstacles | Gardena

This premium robotic mower is packed with features, including LONA AI for intelligent mapping and area control. You can create no-go zones, schedule cuts via app, and track its location in real-time. It handles slopes up to 35% and lawns up to 1000㎡, and it’s quieter than a conversation at just 58dB. A smart buy for effortless garden care.

Flymo EasiLife 150 GO Robotic Lawn Mower

An ultra-quiet, beginner-friendly robotic mower ideal for smaller lawns | Flymo

Ideal for compact gardens, the EasiLife 150 GO quietly trims your lawn while you relax. It adapts to weather conditions using LawnSense and FrostSense, and can be controlled via a simple Bluetooth app. It’s hose-washable, has a smart return-to-base guide wire, and runs quietly enough for regular cutting without disturbing the neighbours.

