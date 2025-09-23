Probiotic supplements can work wonders for your pet's gut health - and help with various ailments | Zesty Paws

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

From calming chews to coat care, more UK pet owners are choosing supplements to keep their dogs and cats feeling their best

Every pet owner wants their four-legged friend to be happy, healthy and full of energy. But sometimes little niggles get in the way.

Perhaps you have an anxious dog that struggles with fireworks, a cat whose coat has lost its shine, or an older pooch that’s slowing down on walks.

That’s why more and more pet parents are choosing to support their furry friends with supplements designed just for them.

Just like us humans might take a daily vitamin or a probiotic, pets can benefit from an extra boost to help them feel their best.

Zesty Paws has become one of the most talked-about brands in this space, offering a wide range of soft chews that are actually a treat for pets.

From calming bites that use natural ingredients, to omega-rich blends for skin and coat, to hip and joint support for dogs who still want to chase balls like they’re a puppy – there’s something for almost every need.

Save 15% with this Zesty Paws discount code If you’re interested in trying out a pet supplement, there’s a special offer on right now Zesty Paws is offering a 15% discount across its range until the end of October. Just click here to choose your supplements, go to the checkout, and add the code AUTUMN15

What makes Zesty Paws stand out is how easy they make it for owners. The chews look and taste like treats, which means no struggling to hide tablets in food or convincing your dog to take something they don’t want. For busy pet parents, that’s a huge win.

And with thousands of positive reviews from owners who’ve already tried them, it’s clear that these supplements have struck a chord.

To explore the full range and see what might help your own furry friend, click here to go to the Zesty Paws website.

