Mum-of-two Kim Steele has lost more than three stone in six months with the AI weight-loss app | Simple

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Mum-of-two and remote worker Kim Steele decided she wanted to get fit and healthy for her children. She signed up to the Simple app - which promotes intermittent fasting and features AI coach Avo - and said it’s been a ‘gamechanger’.

Kim Steele, a mum-of-two under fives, was searching online for a weight-loss solution that would easily fit into her lifestyle as a working parent. She’s since lost 45lbs in six months - that’s just over three stone - and here she shares her experience of the app.

She said: “My family has been the biggest motivation for me. I wanted to adopt a healthier lifestyle and set a good example for my children. I did put on some weight during my pregnancies and finally decided to do something about it. That’s when I came across Simple.

“It seemed like something I could really easily incorporate into my routine that wouldn’t take up too much of my time.

“Simple has really helped me to be more mindful about my eating habits. It really got me thinking in terms of not just what I’m eating but when I’m eating and why I’m eating. Am I hungry or just bored? I enjoy knowing exactly when my eating window opens and closes and knowing I can tweak this day to day to fit my needs.”

Kim lost over three stone after signing up to the app | Simple

Instead of calorie counting and dietary restrictions, Simple instead rates the nutritional value of the meals throughout your day, from ‘low’ to ‘optimal’, so it can steer you towards making better decisions about what you’re eating. Users can log their meals through taking a photo, typing it in, or using audio, so it’s really easy.

There’s also Avo, the AI coach, who users can ask for guidance and help on their meals, fasting schedules and workouts.

Kim added: “An obstacle I encountered along my journey is getting more active. I’m a remote employee and spend a good portion of my day behind my desk. I decided to get a tracker that would record my movements so I could do a better job monitoring and make incremental changes to my activity.

“I began to notice changes straight away, which was a real motivator for me. I had more energy and wasn’t snacking as much, and little by little the weight started coming off.

The Simple app for weight loss takes a gentle approach with the help of an AI coach | Pixabay/Simple

“I’m six months in and I’ve lost a total of 45lbs and counting. The AI coach Avo helps me by suggesting slight modifications to my meals… little things like changing white rice to brown rice, or white bread to wholegrain, is easy to incorporate into my schedule.

You'll be asked to fill out a detailed survey about your health, lifestyle and former weight-loss attempts, and a tailored plan will be made for you to start you on your weight-loss journey.

*Real simple users are featured who have been compensated for their honest testimonials. Results may vary.