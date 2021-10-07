The most popular Halloween costumes for 2021, and where to buy

In the largely risible Sex and the City (2008) movie, Miranda Hobbes summarises women’s Halloween costume options succinctly, “That’s it. The only two choices for women, witch and sexy kitten.”

But times have moved on in the past decade. A plethora of intriguing anti-heroes popularised in Disney movies, Marvel shows, and comic book movies mean that now, there are many more options for ladies - and, indeed, gentlemen - searching for a fun Halloween costume.

With a Halloween season necessarily abandoned in 2020 due to Covid restrictions, this year interest is already peaking for people seeking out a spectacular Halloween costume for spooky celebrations.

What’s are the most popular 2021 Halloween costumes

But if you’re hoping for a costume that’s bang on trend for 2021, SlotsUp have analysed this year’s Google search trends and detailed the ten most popular UK Halloween costumes.

While a few old favourites feature, recent movies and TV shows have dominated the list of on trend costumer. We’ve listed them below, as well as where to buy.

If you’re thinking of throwing a Halloween bash, check out our guide to Halloween decorations, and if you’re looking to entertain children, these are the best food and party treats for Halloween.

The ten most popular Halloween Costumes for 2021, counting down from 10 to 1...

Money Heist costume Adults Unisex Bank Robber Costume £24.99 Money Heist - or, to use its Spanish title, La Casa de Papel - was (until Squid Games was released) Netflix’s highest rated foreign language show, a rollicking thriller and runaway success. The first season saw a gang of criminals code-named after major cities, garbed in revolutionary-red overalls and Salvador Dalí masks. They broke into the Royal Mint of Spain, taking 67 people hostage and literally printing money: 2.4bn euros. Hence the popularity of this costume, a deliciously comfy unisex option. All you need is a red boiler suit, and a Dali mask - counterfeit money is optional. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

Zombie costume Zombie costume £27.99 Since the release of George Romero’s 1968 horror classic, Night of the Living Dead, zombies have been a mainstay of scary costuming. This year they’re back in fashion, as the Army of the Living Dead proved a success on Netflix. The great fun of dressing as the undead is that you can chose the moment your character was bitten and frozen in time. Zombie clown? Teacher? Bride? Terrifying, and with a hint of pathos. We love this zombie priest option, for the added sinister ecumenical overtones. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

The Joker The Joker £14.99 There are now almost as many Joker iterations in movie history as there have been takes on Hamlet, so alluring is the Clown Prince of Gotham to actor’s wanting to dial their performance up to 11. And while this writer prefers the dark, dirty vocal work of Mark Hamill on the superlative animated version, or the deranged menace of Heath Ledger’s Dark Knight incarnation, there is little doubt the current surge in popularity for Joker costume’s is due to Joaquin Phoenix’s Oscar winning turn in the 2019 The Joker film. Link to that costume below. Fancy the Ledger version? Buy the costume here. And the Arkham Asylum, oh-so-creepy Hamill version is available here. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

Princess costume Princess costume £27.99 We here at Recommended are going to keep our feelings about the fact that Halloween costumes are meant to be scary to ourselves (you can split hairs given the celebration’s Christian and pagan roots, but c’mon, people - it’s Fright Night) and instead stick to reporting that Princess costumes are the seventh most sought out costume option for spooky season. Further to that, Disney princesses top that particular sub category, with ‘Women’s Princess Jasmine’ costume the most popular search overall, because there is never a better time to bare your midriff and wear diaphanous harem pants than the onset of winter at night. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

Harley Quinn costume Harley Quinn costume £26.95 The DC anti-hero with a distinctive Brooklyn accent and a love of anarchy has sky-rocketed in popularity thanks to Margot Robbie’s masterful performance in Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and The Suicide Squad (Hollywood puts a lot of primacy on the definite article). The films are of varying quality - she’s excellent throughout. An excellent choice for a lady who likes chaos, or simply needs an excuse to wield a baseball bat for the night. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

Cruella costume Cruella costume £18.99 Cruella De Vil was the latest Disney villain given a sympathetic overhaul in a prequel this year (we can debate the necessity to redeem a woman whose prime character trait was a desire to murder puppies later), and the resultant film was unexpectedly fun. It’s little wonder the black and white garbed anti-hero proved so popular: depicted by Emma Stone, in the 2021 movie Cruella’s costumes were designed by genius costumier Jenny Beavan and they’re a luscious treat. No wonder shoppers are seeking to emulate those striking looks. Please just step back from the puppies. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

Midsommar Flower Queen costume Midsommar May Queen costume £ Ari Aster’s 2019 psychological horror Midsommar is a psychedelic, unnerving, and often darkly comic watch: not one to watch if you relationship is a bit shaky, though. Its conclusion sees our long-suffering heroine Dani crowned ‘May Queen’ and garbed in an elaborate floral gown and crown (pictured), while her boyfriend gets to dress up as a cosy teddy bear. Danni’s floral gown is the ideal costume if a) you don’t fancy flashing any flesh and b) you want to stay cosy on a crisp October’s eve. You can’t purchase the costume (we’ve looked!) but there are images of many a DIY option floating around the internet. We’ve linked to an excellent florist if you want to give it a go... Buy now

Cat costume Cat costume £45.99 It’s a cat, what can we say. In defence of its popularity, cats are excellent animals, so there’s much to be said for dressing as one. Sleeping in the sun and staying aloof? The animals know how to live. We’re linking to a lightly fetish-y, Catwoman-inspired cat costume, because it can’t be denied the Sexy Cat outfit is an enduringly popular one. You were right, Miranda Hobbes, what can we say. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

Purge costume Purge costume £24.99 The Purge franchise has proven to be a modern movie phenomenon, using a basic premise: for one night, all crime is legal. The film is an allegory that examines the disparity between classes and, in later films, racial divides. Either that or it’s an exploitative excuse to show ultraviolent gory murders. (A little from column a, a little from column b) It’s not surprising it’s a popular costume: little more to it than a scary, sinister mask (several iterations are available), and comfy hoodies and track pants as clothing. Pair with a faux weapon and despair at societal decay. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now