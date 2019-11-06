16 photos that show Peasholm Park like you've never seen it before.

Peasholm Park is much-loved by residents and visitors alike with its unusual Japanese-inspired features and tree trail through the Glenn. The park first opened in 1912, the brainchild of the Borough engineer Harry W. Smith, and has gone through many further developments since. Take a walk through the park’s historic beginnings with these 16 photos from the Max Payne Collection.
1. Tuckers Field
This man is in Tucker's Field. If he was standing in the same position today he would more than likely be in Peasholm Lake. The hill in the left of the picture became an island surrounded by a lake when the park was created.
2. New Lake
The new lake was eventually incorporated into Peasholm Park. The background shows Peasholm Gap and the hill to the right was eventually the island in the centre of the park.
3. Boating
The childrens yachting pool in the gardens was a popular pastime for children and adults.
4. Bridge
Looking towards Peasholm Gap. The 100 men who first developed the park were paid a low wage by the council and given a midday meal of sausage and mash. The lake is fed from the natural waters of Peasholm beck and Raincliffe spring.
