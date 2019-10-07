18 retro photos of Scarborough’s North Bay like you’ve never seen it before

When walking down North Bay today, past Freddie Gilroy, Oasis cafe and the chalets, it’s hard to imagine they weren’t always there.

But towards the end of the 19th century, the view was very different. After the reshaping of Clarence Gardens, and the installation of North Bay Pier the Edwardians flocked to the North side to enjoy the surroundings. The Marine Drive was opened in 1908 and the area has been developing ever since. Take a walk back in time with these pictures, reproduced from the Max Payne collection.

1. North Bay The view shows North Bay before the development of Clarence Gardens. The wooden building was an assembly hall where concerts, plays and balls were held. The area was known as Rock Gardens. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Clarence Gardens Its hard to imagine Clarence Gardens looking like this now. The impressive gardens were opened in 1890 by the Prince of Wales, Albert, Duke of Clarence. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Clarence Gardens Another view of the spectacular gardens in North Bay. The pier can be seen in the left of the photo meaning this picture was taken before 1905, when it was swept away. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Clarence Gardens Visitors and residents enjoying entertainment by the bandstand. The land was drained, stabilised, landscaped and laid out in gardens with footpaths and shelters after the area was purchased by the council in 1886. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more