20 of Yorkshire's best-loved nightclubs of the 70s and 80s, including one which was biggest in Europe

Published 30th May 2025, 10:53 BST

They were the places we went to dance the night away during the 70s and 80s.

These are some of the most popular nightclubs of the time from around Yorkshire, which hold fond memories for a generation of punters.

The clubs featured in this retro photo gallery attracted some huge names, from David Bowie and U2 to Kylie.

They include a super-club run by one of Britain’s most flamboyant businessmen, one venue known for its laser shows and 10p pints and another which when it opened was reputedly the biggest nightclub in Europe.

How many of these nightclubs do you remember? Is your favourite club of the 70s or 80s among them?

Cinderellas Rockerfellas existed as two separate Leeds nightspots before 1973 when they were merged by owner Peter Stringfellow to create a hugely popular new super-club on Merrion Way.

1. Cinderellas Rockerfellas

Cinderellas Rockerfellas existed as two separate Leeds nightspots before 1973 when they were merged by owner Peter Stringfellow to create a hugely popular new super-club on Merrion Way.

The Penthouse opened in 1969, above a branch of Lloyd’s Bank in Scarborough, and ran for 13 years until 1982. Despite being relatively small, it attracted some huge names, including David Bowie, Thin Lizzy, Fleetwood Mac and the Sex Pistols.

2. The Penthouse

The Penthouse opened in 1969, above a branch of Lloyd's Bank in Scarborough, and ran for 13 years until 1982. Despite being relatively small, it attracted some huge names, including David Bowie, Thin Lizzy, Fleetwood Mac and the Sex Pistols.

The Rooftop Gardens and its sister club, Casanovas, in Wakefield, drew crowds from across the north of England during the 1980s. The Rooftop Gardens pulled in the punters with its 10p-a-pint nights, dazzling laser shows and unique rooftop space.

3. The Rooftop Gardens/Casanovas

The Rooftop Gardens and its sister club, Casanovas, in Wakefield, drew crowds from across the north of England during the 1980s. The Rooftop Gardens pulled in the punters with its 10p-a-pint nights, dazzling laser shows and unique rooftop space.

Josephine's, pictured here upon opening in 1976, was one of Sheffield's classiest nightclubs during the 70s and 80s. The champagne flowed freely at the luxurious Barker's Pool venue back then. There was a grand piano, the bathrooms were fitted with crushed velvet padded toilet doors, and the club even had its own silver service restaurant for discerning diners.

4. Josephine's

Josephine's, pictured here upon opening in 1976, was one of Sheffield's classiest nightclubs during the 70s and 80s. The champagne flowed freely at the luxurious Barker's Pool venue back then. There was a grand piano, the bathrooms were fitted with crushed velvet padded toilet doors, and the club even had its own silver service restaurant for discerning diners.

