23 photos from Scarborough Fair in 2003 and 2006 - can you spot yourself?
With Scarborough Fair in town this week, we took a look in our archives and dug out some photos from previous years.
Did you attend the fair in 2003 or 2006? You might be able to spot yourself on the dodgems or the speedwya in these pictures.
1. Scarborough Fair 2006
Teens enjoy a spin on one of the rides.
2. Scarborough Fair 2006
Some enjoying the ride and others looking a bit unsure.
3. Scarborough Fair 2006
Tracey Morris and daughter Adele, 9, enjoy toffee apples.
4. Scarborough Fair 2006
All smiles on the ride.
