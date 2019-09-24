23 photos from Scarborough Fair 2006 - can you spot yourself?

23 photos from Scarborough Fair in 2003 and 2006 - can you spot yourself?

With Scarborough Fair in town this week, we took a look in our archives and dug out some photos from previous years.

Did you attend the fair in 2003 or 2006? You might be able to spot yourself on the dodgems or the speedwya in these pictures.

Teens enjoy a spin on one of the rides.

1. Scarborough Fair 2006

Some enjoying the ride and others looking a bit unsure.

2. Scarborough Fair 2006

Tracey Morris and daughter Adele, 9, enjoy toffee apples.

3. Scarborough Fair 2006

All smiles on the ride.

4. Scarborough Fair 2006

