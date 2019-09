We've been digging through our Big Night Out archive again.

This time we've taken a trip back to Red Square - the former cocktail bar that used to be a must-go on any night out before it closed a few years ago. Whilst you can't pop in for a Grasshopper anymore, you can remininse on night's gone by - are you in any of these pictures?

1. School Friends Old school buddies Dom and 'Big Dave' in Red Square. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Stag Do Pub golf for Dan's stag do in Red Square. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Cocktail Hour Lauren and Emily having a cheeky cocktail in Red Square. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. All Smiles Jenna and Chris in Red Square. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more