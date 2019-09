Many readers got in touch with us with fond memories of those attractions and also some we missed off the list. Here are nine more nostalgic locations from the town's past - which do you remember? To read the original 21 things click here.

1. Londesborough Theatre This theatre and picturehouse on Westborough opened in 1871 and screened films for people in town until 1959 and was demolished a year later.

2. Peasholm Maze Several readers mentioned the maze near Peasholm Park which was on the corner of Columbus Ravine and Victoria Park. The site is now a car park.

3. Scalby Mills Amusement Complex Before Sealife, Scalby Mills was home to an amusement complex built by Jimmy Corrigan which opened in 1963. A big draw was the Astro slide.

4. North Bay Chairlift The remains of the chairlift pylons can still be seen on North Bay but before it closed visitors could take a ride up to Marvels from the promenade.

