These Year 4 pupils from Northstead School took part in one of the three week catering experience trips to Yorkshire Coast College. The pupils made bread and pizzas and had their lunch served to them by trainee catering students at the college back in October 1994.

90s in Scarborough - see who's featured on these retro photos

From year four pupils making bread and pizza to judo hopefuls' trip to Malta - this is our latest flashback to Scarborough life in the 1990s.

See if you are featured on these pictures.

As part of Braeburn School's new library, North Riding College students Tricia Wilson and Lisa Bowler painted a large mural on one of the walls in March 1993. The girls are pictured with five of the school pupils in front of the mural, from left, back, Tricia Wilson, Carol Rosemorgan, Emma Charlton, Amy Turner, and Lisa Bowler; front, Rachael Brown and Holly Major.

1. Students brighten library with mural

Pictured in March 1997 are four of the under-16 team who have reached the finals of a six-a-side Yorkshire Cricket competition, from left Paul Atkinson, David Oakes, Fred Plummer and Chris Allen.

2. Owzat for a group of stars?

YMCA's young entertainers with their certificates of merit in April 1993. Pictured, back left to right, Lara Zoeller, Stacey Moore; front, left to right, Naomi Darley, Sarah Swift, Sam Swift, and Jennifer Sisson.

3. Star moment for young entertainers

Scarborough Judo hopefuls pictured in April 1992, from left, Graham Elders, Paul Stephenson, and Gillian Farr, look forward to their trip to Malta, with visiting British International Andrew Frudd, right.

4. Judo hopefuls' Maltese trip

