90s in Scarborough - see who's featured on these retro photos

1. Students brighten library with mural

As part of Braeburn School's new library, North Riding College students Tricia Wilson and Lisa Bowler painted a large mural on one of the walls in March 1993. The girls are pictured with five of the school pupils in front of the mural, from left, back, Tricia Wilson, Carol Rosemorgan, Emma Charlton, Amy Turner, and Lisa Bowler; front, Rachael Brown and Holly Major.

